Wife accuses actor Mohsin Abbas of abuse, cheating

ISLAMABAD: Actor and singer Mohsin Abbas Haider’s wife Fatima Sohail has stunned everyone with a Facebook post accusing her husband of abuse and cheating. Fatima says she caught Haider, with whom she had a son in December, cheating on November 26, 2018. “When I confronted him, instead of being embarrassed he started beating me.

I was pregnant at that time” she wrote in a detailed Facebook post that chronicles the abuse. “He pulled me [by the] hair, dragged me on [the] floor, kicked me several times, punched me [in the] face and threw me on the wall,” she wrote. She went on to say that she contacted a friend and was rushed to a hospital where the doctor initially refused to give her a checkup because it was a police case. “I needed some time to digest the shock and not file a complaint. I was able to get my ultrasound where the sight of relief was that my baby was not harmed” she said. She said she then decided to “make her marriage work” either due to societal pressure or her own lack of confidence. She even says that while she was having her son in May, Haider was in Karachi with his girlfriend, a private television channel reported Sunday.

“On May 20, 2019 I was blessed with a beautiful boy. I had a surgery due to complication. While I was in operation theater in Lahore, my husband was in Karachi sleeping with his GF, an emerging model/actor,” she wrote. “He later posts depressing statuses to get public attention,” she accused. Haider had at the time posted about being depressed. He later deleted the post and thanked fans for their “messages of love, concern and support”. “My family stood with me but my better half chose not to,” continued Fatima, adding that he visited two days after their son was born “just to take images and gain some publicity. He did not bother to check on his son.

It was only a drama for social appreciation,” she claimed. “On July 17, I went to Mohsin’s home and asked him to take responsibility for our son where he started beating me again! He refused to do anything for his son! Now I have had enough” she wrote, adding, that she was posting her story for other women. She attached a copy of the police report she filed against Haider. “Look at me! Societal pressure or not, there is a limit to put a full stop! No one else will do it except us for ourselves,” she said. Along with her post, she attached pictures of her bruised hands and face. “I have no idea how I will raise my child on my own, but I know Allah will help me! I had enough of verbal and physical abuse. I had enough of divorce threats! Enough!” she wrote. Fatima ended her explosive post with “Truth told. Now I will see you in court Mohsin.”

The couple married in 2015 in a private affair. After one year of their marriage, it was widely speculated that the couple had parted ways but Haider took to social media to deny the rumours. They revealed on December 16, 2017, that their first child, daughter Mahveen Abbas Haider, passed away at the age of one month. In May 2019, they welcomed their son, Haider Abbas Mohsin. Haider told OyeYeah, I’ll definitely come out with my truth. I’m happy, she did this. I was waiting for this for so long. I’ll now open up with the truth in front of the public, along with the proof. I will tell the world what happened in our relationship for three years. But I’m happy that this toxic relationship will leave her and me soon.” The actor has said he will be addressing a press conference on the matter soon.