LAHORE: A man was injured in a blast at a gas refill shop in Lytton Road on Sunday. Rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the injured man to a local hospital where his condition was said to be out of danger. Meanwhile, a house collapsed in Said Mitha Bazaar, Tibbi City. Rescuers rushed to the scene and found no casualty.
