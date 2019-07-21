close
Mon Jul 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2019

LAHORE: A man was injured in a blast at a gas refill shop in Lytton Road on Sunday. Rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the injured man to a local hospital where his condition was said to be out of danger. Meanwhile, a house collapsed in Said Mitha Bazaar, Tibbi City. Rescuers rushed to the scene and found no casualty.

