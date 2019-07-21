Man shot dead

LAHORE: A man was shot dead and another wounded by unidentified bike riders near Mozang Chungi on Sunday. The victim, identified as Irfan, 48, son of Imdad Hussain, was shot in the head, resulting in his instant death. Another injured, identified as Rafiq, 40, son of Noraiz, was admitted to a local hospital. Police claimed that the incident had taken place due to an old enmity.