close
Mon Jul 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2019

Man shot dead

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2019

LAHORE: A man was shot dead and another wounded by unidentified bike riders near Mozang Chungi on Sunday. The victim, identified as Irfan, 48, son of Imdad Hussain, was shot in the head, resulting in his instant death. Another injured, identified as Rafiq, 40, son of Noraiz, was admitted to a local hospital. Police claimed that the incident had taken place due to an old enmity.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan