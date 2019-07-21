Man killed by wife, her paramour

GUJRANWALA: A man was allegedly murdered by his wife and her alleged paramour in the limits of Aroop police station on Sunday. Reportedly, Naila, wife of Sana Ullah, allegedly had established illicit relations with Tasawar. The accused persons allegedly strangled Sanaullah and later buried his body. Later, Tatlewali police arrested Naila and Tasawar.

2 KIDS RECOVERED FROM KIDNAPER: Police Sunday recovered two children from a kidnapper. Ladhewala Warriach police arrested accused Ashraf and freed 7-year-old Aleesha and 4-year-old Ahmed of Madu Khalil from his custody. The accused is a close relative of the children and kidnapped the kids the other day.

Encroachments: Citizens, especially pedestrians, are facing severe troubles owing to encroachments of vendors on Gondlanwala Ada and Sheranwala Bagh railway gates. The venders have encroached upon the both sides of the road. They also throw waste on the road. The staff of District Administration and Municipal Corporation are reportedly ignoring their activities. Due to inaction on the part of relevant authorities the vendors have established an unauthorized fruit market at Gondlanwala Chowk and Sheranwala. When a fruit cart vendor was asked about the encroachments, he said they were paying rent to the officials of the Municipal Corporation. Citizens urged the commissioner and deputy commissioner to order immediate removal of all encroachments across the city.