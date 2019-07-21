Yasinzai, Buzdar discuss uplift projects

QUETTA: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar during his day-long visit to Quetta Sunday called on Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, development projects, law and order situation and enhanced provincial coordination.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said Pakistan is our country and we have to work together for its progress and prosperity. He said the Punjab government will establish a cardiac hospital in Quetta as a goodwill gesture and funds have been allocated for this purpose. “We have to move forward by enhancing cooperation and brotherhood among provinces,” he added.

The governor welcomed the chief minister in Quetta and said Punjab and Balochistan would work together for development and prosperity of the provinces.

Later, the chief minister called on provincial Health Minister Naseebullah Marri at his residence and expressed grief over the death of his sister. He sympathised with the bereaved family and offered ‘Fateha’ for the departed soul. Talking to media, the CM said the Punjab government would set up a state-of- the-art cardiac hospital in Quetta and funds have been allocated in the current budget.

He said a cardiac hospital is also being built in DG Khan with a cost of Rs4 billion and a mother and child hospital is being constructed in Rajanpur where brethren from Balochistan will also get benefit from healthcare facilities. He also invited Balochistan journalists to visit Lahore.