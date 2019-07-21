Sindh govt has not shelved Blue Line BRT: Murad

KARACHI: The Sindh government has not shelved the Blue Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project and it is searching for options to launch it.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this while talking to the media during his surprise visit to various areas of the city on Sunday. He was accompanied by Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani and his adviser on Information Murtaza Wahab.

When asked if the Sindh government had shelved the Blue Line BRT project, the CM replied that the project had not been abandoned and only a private party involved in it had withdrawn. He explained that his government was searching for other parties with which it could launch the BRT.

Regarding two other proposed BRT projects for Karachi – the Yellow Line and the Red Line – the CM said they were being launched with the assistance of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank (WB).