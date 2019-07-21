close
Mon Jul 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2019

Sindh govt has not shelved Blue Line BRT: Murad

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2019

KARACHI: The Sindh government has not shelved the Blue Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project and it is searching for options to launch it.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this while talking to the media during his surprise visit to various areas of the city on Sunday. He was accompanied by Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani and his adviser on Information Murtaza Wahab.

When asked if the Sindh government had shelved the Blue Line BRT project, the CM replied that the project had not been abandoned and only a private party involved in it had withdrawn. He explained that his government was searching for other parties with which it could launch the BRT.

Regarding two other proposed BRT projects for Karachi – the Yellow Line and the Red Line – the CM said they were being launched with the assistance of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank (WB).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story