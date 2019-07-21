Tribal districts' polls: Independents are with us: Shaukat Yousafzai

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said on Sunday that the people of tribal districts gave their verdict in favour of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in first ever provincial elections.

According to Geo News, Shaukat Yousafzai said most of the independent candidates who have won the election in tribal districts also belong to PTI. He said the KP government did not interfere in the KP elections and everyone should accept its results.

Meanwhile, federal Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak has said independent candidates who have won elections in tribal districts are in contact with the government.

Addressing a ceremony at press club in Nowshera on Sunday, the minister said he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) has emerged as major party in the elections in merged districts. He congratulated the ECP, local administration and security forces on peaceful conduct of elections in tribal districts.