Ali, Ahsan star as WZ Whites emerge U-16 Cricket champs

LAHORE: Fine spells of spin bowling by youngsters Ali Hassan (4/10) and Ahsan Kaleem (4/19) helped West Zone Whites clinch the LRCA Under-16 Cricket Championship trophy when they thrashed North Zone Reds by 10 wickets in the final played at the LCCA Ground on Sunday.

Batting first North Zone Reds failed to handle the left arm spinners Ali and Ahsan to be skittled out for paltry 53 runs in 20 overs.

Only Muhammad Naeem (16) could reach the double figures. While Ali Hassan returned with brilliant figures of 4 for 0, Ahsan Kaleem, son of PCB panel umpire Muhammad Kaleem, was no less impressive to bag four wickets for 19 runs.

West Zone hastened to collect required for victory in just 8 overs without losing a wicket. Openers Ibrar Afzaal and Obaid Shahid remained unbeaten with 32 and 23 runs respectively.

After the final Shahraiz Abdullah Khan, President LRCA, and Zonal Presidents Masood Anwer (North Zone), Najaf Hameed Khan (East Zone) and Sardar Noshad Ahmed (West Zone) distributed the prizes among the players.

Ali Hassan was named man of the match for his outstanding performance. Rana Arslan was declared best batsman of the tournament, Altmash Abbas became best wicketkeeper of the tournament whereas Subhan Malik emerged as best bowler of the event. Usman Irshaad was declared best allrounder of the championship.

Nawab Mansoor Hayat, Secretary West Cricket Association, lauded the performance of two young spinners of West Zone Ali Hassan and Ahsan Kaleem before awarding them special cash prizes.

Brief scores: North Zone Reds 53 all out in 20 overs (M Naeem 16,

Ali Hassan 4/10, Ahsan Kaleem 4/19)

West Zone Whites 57/0 in 8 overs (Ibrar Afzaal 32*, Obaid Shahid 23*).