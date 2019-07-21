close
Mon Jul 22, 2019
AFP
July 22, 2019

Wood eyes Ashes role despite injury blow

Sports

AFP
July 22, 2019

LONDON: England paceman Mark Wood has set his sights on recovering from injury in time to play a role in the Ashes against Australia.

Wood will be out for up to six weeks after suffering a side strain during last Sunday’s historic World Cup final victory over New Zealand.

The 29-year-old won’t play in next week’s one-off Test against Ireland at Lord’s or the first Test against Australia when Ashes get under way at Edgbaston on August 1. But Durham star Wood still hopes he can get back to full fitness in time for the last two Tests in five-match series.

