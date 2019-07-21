Afghanistan’s Rashid wants to see Associate teams in WC

KABUL: Afghanistan's new captain outlines what his team need to do to become more consistent across formats and his favourite venues - the ones he would like to walk out on for the toss as the Test captain, while also saying more Associate nations in future World Cups would be welcome.

Excerpts from an interview with Rashid Khan: Were you surprised at getting the captaincy? “I wasn't quite surprised. I was already the vice-captain, which means you are the upcoming captain. Mentally, I was ready for it. Yes, it happened very quickly, but when it comes to the national team, when it comes to the country, you always have to be ready to lead. I'll try my best to lead, as well as possible.”

What do Afghanistan need from you? Lots of things need to be done. “Being a leader, from here we have to take steps. We have seen the World Cup, we have seen the oppositions and what should be the proper preparation for them, and we have to be very strong mentally. We have to be fully fit for such competitions and we have to be well prepared. We need to achieve these things. We are not playing with Associate teams right now, we are playing with the Full Members, so we have to be well planned and prepared. The most important thing is fitness, we have to be very fit. These are the things we need to improve on in upcoming years to be a better side, a side that can beat any team. We have the talent, we have the skills. We just need to bring improvement in that.”

What advice will you give to the younger Afghanistan players who are making their way into the national team?

“The first thing is the fitness. You have to be fully fit when you come into the national side. You are representing your country. The other thing is you need to have worked on your skills, not that when you come to the national side you start working on it. Once you come to the national side, you have to work on the mental aspect (more). And being a youngster, you should always believe in yourself and work hard. Then you can achieve anything.”