close
Mon Jul 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 22, 2019

2 dead in clash with ‘terrorists’ in Iran

World

AFP
July 22, 2019

TEHRAN: A member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and a Basij militia fighter have been killed in a clash with a “terrorist group” in the country’s southeast, state media reported on Sunday. The firefight took place late Saturday in Saravan county of Sistan-Baluchistan province, which straddles the border with Pakistan, said the official IRNA news agency. The two dead were identified as Guards commando Mohsen Naghibi and local Basij member Abdolkhalegh Derazehi.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World