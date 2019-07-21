2 dead in clash with ‘terrorists’ in Iran

TEHRAN: A member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and a Basij militia fighter have been killed in a clash with a “terrorist group” in the country’s southeast, state media reported on Sunday. The firefight took place late Saturday in Saravan county of Sistan-Baluchistan province, which straddles the border with Pakistan, said the official IRNA news agency. The two dead were identified as Guards commando Mohsen Naghibi and local Basij member Abdolkhalegh Derazehi.