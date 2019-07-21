Indian comedian dies on stage; audience thought he was performing

DUBAI: An Indian stand-up comedian died on stage due to high level of anxiety while performing his act in front of a packed audience in Dubai, according to a media report. Manjunath Naidu, 36, suffered a cardiac arrest while performing his routine on stage on Friday. He complained of high level of anxiety, sat down on the bench next to him and collapsed onto the floor, with audience thinking that it must be a part of the show, media reported. He was born in Abu Dhabi but later shifted base to Dubai. “He was the last act in the line-up. He went on stage and was making people laugh with his stories. He was talking about his father and family. And then he got into a story of how he suffers from anxiety. And a minute into the story he collapsed,” Miqdaad Dohadwala, his friend and fellow comedian, was quoted as saying in the report. People thought it was part of the act. They took it as a joke as he was talking about anxiety and then collapsed, he said. Dohadwala said that the paramedics could not revive him. “His parents passed away and he has a brother but no relatives here. All in the arts and comedy circle are his family,” he added.

Nigerian president condemns killing of 37 villagers by cattle thieves

Ag AFP

KANO, Nigeria: Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday “strongly” condemned recent attacks by cattle raiders on three villages in the country’s northwest that officials said killed 37 people. He offered commiserations to the survivors and vowed a firm response to “these brutal and remorseless enemies of humanity”. “These frequent and large scale killings of poor villagers by gangs of mass murderers must be met with the fiercest force the government can mobilise,” presidential assistant Garba Shehu quoted Buhari as saying. On Wednesday, armed men on motorcycles raided three villages in the district of Goronyo in the Nigerian state of Sokoto, district chief Zakari Chinaka told AFP. “The bandits opened fire on the villages and set shops and grain stores ablaze. They took away all the cattle in the villages,” he said.