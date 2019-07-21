close
Mon Jul 22, 2019
AFP
July 22, 2019

Cardinal calls on Lankan govt to quit over Easter attacks

World

AFP
July 22, 2019

COLOMBO: The head of Sri Lanka’s Roman Catholic Church Sunday called for the government to resign over its alleged failure to investigate an “international conspiracy” behind the deadly Easter bombings.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith said the authorities had failed to identify those behind the suicide bombings that killed at least 258 people at three churches and three luxury hotels in Colombo. “The executive and the legislature were locked in a power struggle.

They did not care about the international conspiracy against the country,” Ranjith said at the reconsecration one of the bombed churches. He was referring to President Maithripala Sirisena’s failed bid to oust his erstwhile ally, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, and the ongoing power struggle between the two since October. “The selfish power hungry leaders did not worry about ordinary people... The leaders did not heed intelligence warnings... the security council did not meet since October because of the power struggle,” he said. “The current leaders have failed. They have no backbone. They must leave the government and go home,” Ranjith said.

In a hard-hitting sermon, Ranjith said he had no faith in the inquiries set up by the authorities to probe lapses leading to the April 21 bombings police have blamed on a local jihadi group.

