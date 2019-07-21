US accuses Venezuela of aggression in skies over Caribbean

WASHINGTON: A Venezuelan fighter jet “aggressively shadowed” an American intelligence plane over the Caribbean Sea, US defense officials said Sunday, slamming the maneuver as “unprofessional.” US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said the Russian-made Venezuelan SU-30 “Flanker” took off from an airfield 200 miles (320 kilometers) east of Caracas on Friday, following a US EP-3 at an “unsafe distance...jeopardizing the crew and aircraft.”

“The EP-3 aircraft, flying a mission in approved international airspace, was approached in an unprofessional manner by the SU-30... The US routinely conducts multi-nationally recognized and approved detection and monitoring missions in the region to ensure the safety and security of our citizens and those of our partners,” it added. SOUTHCOM said in a separate post on Twitter the action demonstrated Russia´s “irresponsible military support” to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro´s “illegitimate regime.” It also revealed Maduro´s “recklessness & irresponsible behavior, which undermines int´l rule of law & efforts to counter illicit trafficking,” it added.