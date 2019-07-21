Ukraine’s Zelensky looks to consolidate power in parliament vote

KIEV: Ukrainians went to the polls on Sunday to elect a new parliament as comedian-turned-president Volodymyr Zelensky seeks to consolidate power and bring in other political newcomers. Opinion polls show Zelensky’s Servant of the People party — named after the sitcom in which he played the president — expected to win roughly half of the vote, well ahead of any rivals.

The 41-year-old TV star faced a hostile parliament following his shock win in April’s presidential election. He quickly called a snap election and has promised to bring in a new generation of politicians to lead the country.

Even with a loyal parliament, Zelensky faces a slew of challenges in a country heavily dependent on foreign aid and scarred by years of war with Russia-backed separatists.

His victory in April was seen as a rejection of the country’s traditional elite for failing to end the separatist conflict, revive the economy or tackle widespread corruption. Casting his ballot at a Kiev polling station, Zelensky rejected any coalition with the “old authorities” and said he would be looking for a “professional economist” to become prime minister.

He was dressed in a casual blue shirt, reflecting a change in style that saw Zelensky walk to his inauguration and announce plans to relocate the presidential administration from a hulking Soviet-era building.

Zelensky is expected to look for a coalition partner in another fresh movement — the new Golos (Voice) party of Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, the 44-year-old lead vocalist of one of Ukraine’s most successful rock bands, Okean Elzy. Vakarchuk set up his party in May and opinion polls show it with support of between four and seven percent. It will need to cross a threshold of five percent to make it into parliament.