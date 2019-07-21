Peaceful elections in merged districts another milestone

PESHAWAR: Peaceful elections across the newly merged districts of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas proved to be another milestone in completing the process of merger of the tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Around 34,500 security personnel were deployed in the merged districts for maintaining peace in and around the polling stations during the polls.

There was no major incident of violence reported from any part of these districts throughout the day, resulting in peaceful polling process right from Bajaur to Waziristan.

As many as 1,897 polling stations were set up for male and female voters. Soldiers from the army and paramilitary Frontier Corps, Frontier Constabulary, Khassadar and Levies personnel (now part of KP Police) were deployed at the polling stations for the security purpose. Besides, closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras were installed in every polling station.

Apart from men, tribal women in large numbers participated in the polling process and voted for their favourite candidates, right from Bajaur to Waziristan.

The highest female turnout was witnessed in PK-109, Kurram, where out of 82,560 female voters, 33,536 women voted on Saturday.

The ratio remained at 40.62 per cent. A candidate of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Syed Iqbal Mian won the seat by securing 39,536 votes.

On the other hand, only 6,498 female voters turned up at polling stations in PK-107, Khyber. The total number of female voters in the constituency is 92,450.

An independent candidate, Mohammad Shafiq Afridi, was the winner from this constituency who secured 9796 votes. Hameedullah Jan Afridi, another independent candidate, got 8428 votes.

The female turnout in the constituency remained 7.02 of the women votes but 17 per cent of the total polled votes.