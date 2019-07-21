Power shutdown

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Sunday issued power shutdown notice

for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Hasan Limited, Malari and Shalimar feeders from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 5:30 a.m.to 10:30 a.m. while new Jinnah Colony, Rasool Pura and Sadar Bazaar feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station will observe shutdown from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday (July 22). Similarly, electricity supply from Munirabad, Qaim Sain, Raja Chowk, Qudrat Abad, Ejaz Town, Saeedabad and Ali Road feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Mansoorwala and Bhola Pir feeders originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.