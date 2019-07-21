Murder probe following death of man in Cardiff

CARDIFF: A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in the city centre of Cardiff.

Officers were called to St Mary’s Street about 4.50am after reports of an assault, South Wales Police said. The dead man has not been formally identified, although police said he is believed to be a 21-year-old from Grangetown in the city.

“Officers and the police helicopter continue to be in the area and a number of cordons remain in place while investigations continue,” police said.

Detective Superintendent Richard Jones, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “A young man has tragically lost his life early this morning and we are doing all we can to identify the person responsible.

“CCTV shows a disturbance which starts in the street near McDonald’s and moves towards the Oxfam store where the victim has collapsed having sustained a wound as a result of being stabbed.”