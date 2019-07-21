In wake of #MeToo, UK men shying away from women at work

By News Desk

PALO ALTO: New data from LeanIn.Org and SurveyMonkey shows managers who are men are uncomfortable participating in common workplace activities with women.

New research to better understand employee attitudes in the United Kingdom in the wake of media coverage of the #MeToo movement has found that 40 per cent of managers who are men in the UK are uncomfortable participating in a common workplace activity with a woman, such as mentoring, working alone, and socializing together. That is a 33 per cent increase from how they felt before widespread reports of sexual harassment. Additional findings reveal senior-level men are twice as hesitant to spend time with junior women than junior men across a range of basic work activities, including one-on-one meetings, travelling for work, and business dinners. Meanwhile, one third of women have noticed that senior men have been less likely to interact with them at work or socialise with them outside of work during the past two years.

“It’s clear that sexual harassment needs to be addressed in our workplaces, but it’s not enough to not harass us. Sexual harassment is about power structures, and to make our organisations safer for everyone, we need more women in leadership. That can’t happen if men — who are the majority of senior leaders — are pulling back from mentoring and supporting women,” said Sheryl Sandberg, founder of LeanIn.Org and COO of Facebook. “We need equal access. That means getting the same mentorship, the same one-on-one meetings, and the same opportunities as our colleagues who are men.”

The survey also shows that sexual harassment continues to impact workplaces — and that there are big differences in what women and men feel is happening: 64 per cent of women report that they’ve experienced some form of sexual harassment in the workplace, from hearing sexist jokes to being touched in an inappropriate way. 19 per cent of women say harassment at work is on the rise. 14 per cent of men agree. On the other hand, 28 per cent of men say harassment is decreasing. Twenty per cent of women agree.

Forty-two per cent of men say that the consequences of sexual harassment claims are more damaging to the careers of harassers, not victims. Seventy-two per cent of women say the victims end up paying a higher price.

Employees say their companies are trying to prevent sexual harassment — but they don’t think it’s enough. Fifty-one per cent of employees say that their company has taken action to address sexual harassment.

More than three-quarters of employees believe their company would thoroughly investigate harassment claims. But half of employees say punishments are not harsh enough. And 3 in 10 employees think that high performers are rarely or never held accountable when they harass someone. “We are proud to partner with LeanIn.Org on this continuing research that shines a light on some of the less overt, more insidious challenges women face in workplaces around the world,” said Jon Cohen, Chief Research Officer at SurveyMonkey. “This study makes it clear that senior leaders in the UK need to do more to ensure women receive equal access and opportunity to advance their careers. This is a critical component of building fairer, more equal workplaces for everyone.”