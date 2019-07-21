Man stabbed to death in Durham

DURHAM: A 26-year-old man has died in what is believed to have been an early Sunday morning stabbing in County Durham.

Durham Police said officers were called at around 2.05am on Sunday to reports of a stabbing in Melville Street, Chester-le-Street, County Durham. The force said the 26-year-old was declared dead at the scene having suffered fatal injuries.

Meanwhile, another man, aged 42, suffered “serious but not life-threatening injuries” and was taken to hospital for treatment, a police spokesman said. The force said no one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Detective Chief Superintendent Victoria Fuller said: “This investigation is in the very early stages, but I would like to reassure the local community that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident. I would also like to thank the local community for their patience, understanding and cooperation while we deal with the incident.”