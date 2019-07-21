Shahbaz set to launch legal action against British paper

LONDON: Shahbaz Sharif, the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), is set to launch a legal action against Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT), publishers of Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail and Mail Online.

The DMGT was formerly known as Associated Newspapers. Sources told The News that Sharif’s representatives had met three different defamation law specialist firms in the course of one week. A source familiar with the legal effort said a law firm would be finalised to file a case against the media group for publishing a story by journalist David Rose in which allegations of corruption linked with the UK aid were made.

When contacted a member of Sharif’s legal team confirmed that several meetings had been held with law firms. “We have received positive feedback from all three firms. Media law experts have expressed their eagerness to act on Shahbaz Sharif’s behalf. We will be finalising the lawyer by Monday and within this week, our formal law action will follow. We are determined

to establish that the allegations made were politically motivated, nefarious, on purpose and baseless.”

The source said lawyers told Sharif’s representatives he had a strong case against the paper because allegations had been made which lacked any substance. “The fact that the British government’s Department for International Development (DFID) declared the news as false and stressed that its aid money was not misused is a big testimony in favour of Shahbaz Sharif. The rebuttal of the story by DFID established how false and ill-intentioned the story was,” said the source.

Soon after the story was published and caused a stir in Pakistan, Sharif had announced: “Have decided to file law suit against Daily Mail. The fabricated and misleading story was published at the behest of [Pakistan Prime Minister] Imran Khan and Shahzad Akbar. We will also launch legal proceedings against them. Btw IK [Imran] has yet to respond to three such cases I filed against him for defamation.” In a report last weekend, the Mail on Sunday said the DIFD had given Sharif and his government taxpayers’ money and he and his family were embezzling tens of millions of pounds of public money and laundering it to Britain.