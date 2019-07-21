close
Mon Jul 22, 2019
July 22, 2019

Gen Bajwa to visit Pentagon: DG ISPR

Top Story

 
July 22, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Sunday Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit Pentagon to have interaction with US military leadership, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Talking to the media at Pakistan Embassy in Washington, he said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) will also accompany Prime Minister Imran Khan during his meeting with US President Donald Trump on Monday (today).

Major General Ghafoor also said internal security situation of Pakistan was far better now, adding: “Sacrifices of Pakistani nation and security forces have started yielding results”. He said border control was much better after the erection of security fence along Pak-Afghan border and added that border fence will help reduce terrorism-related incidents.

“Now, main focus of security forces is development in Balochistan and restructuring of terrorism affected areas in coordination with civil administration,” he said.

The DG ISPR also briefed the media regarding escalation of tension with India in February this year and overall security situation of the country. He lauded the role of the media in highlighting positive image of the country.

