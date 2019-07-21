Independents win six seats, PTI bags five in ex-Fata polls

ISLAMABAD: As per unofficial results of all 16 seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly elections in the merged tribal districts of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata), independent candidates have won six seats, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) five, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) three, Awami National Party (ANP) one and Jamat-e-Islami (JI) one.

According to the unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan on Sunday, independent candidates who emerged victorious are Abbas-ur-Rehman, Shafiq Afridi, Bilawal Afridi, Muhammad Shafiq, Ghazi Azan Jamal and Mir Kalam Khan from constituencies PK-104 Mohmand-II, PK-105 Khyber-I, PK-106 Khyber-II, PK-107 Khyber-III, PK-110 Orakzai and PK-112 North Waziristan, respectively.

The winning candidates of PTI are Anwar Zeb Khan, Ajmal Khan, Saeed Iqbal Mian, Naseer Ullah Khan and Muhammad Iqbal Khan from constituencies PK-100 Bajaur-I, PK-101 Bajaur-II, PK-109 Kurram-II, PK-114 South Waziristan-II and PK-111 North Waziristan-I, respectively.

JUI-F has secured three seats from constituencies PK-108 Kurram-I, PK-113 South Waziristan and PK-115 Ex-Frontier Regions through its candidates Muhammad Riaz, Hafiz Asam-u-Din and Muhammad Shoaib, respectively.

JI candidate Siraj Uddin has won from PK-102 Bajaur-III, while ANP’s Nisar Ahmad has won from PK-103 Mohmand-I.