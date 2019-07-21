Diya Women FC to undertake Turkey trip

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Karachi’s premier club Diya Women Football Club will play a series of friendly matches during a trip to Turkey.
“Diya Club will play a series of matches against different clubs and academies in Istanbul and Bursa, Turkey, from July 21-28,” the club said in a message. “Diya will play seven-a-side football matches in under-16 age-group.”
