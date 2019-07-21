close
Mon Jul 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2019

Diya Women FC to undertake Turkey trip

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2019

KARACHI: Karachi’s premier club Diya Women Football Club will play a series of friendly matches during a trip to Turkey.

“Diya Club will play a series of matches against different clubs and academies in Istanbul and Bursa, Turkey, from July 21-28,” the club said in a message. “Diya will play seven-a-side football matches in under-16 age-group.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports