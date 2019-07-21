close
Mon Jul 22, 2019
July 22, 2019

UAE’s mega visa centre in Karachi welcomed, says Dr Baig

National

July 22, 2019

KARACHI: Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Senior Vice-President and Chairman PAK-UAE Business Council, offered his gratitude to the UAE Ambassador, Hammad Obaid Alzaabi, after his announcement to open a mega visa centre in Karachi recently.

Dr Baig said in a statement that the Deputy Consul General, UAE, Bakheet Ateeq Al-Romaithi, informed the FPCCI during the meeting of PAK-UAE Business Council at the Federation House that the UAE mega visa centre in Karachi will provide all required facilities including medical for issuance of visa. He said it will facilitate businessmen to issue and renew visas, which will cut the cost and reduce the time.

