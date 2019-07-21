Service stations asked to install recycling system

MULTAN: Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) served notices to 100 service stations about installing recycling system.

According to Wasa source, the service station owners had not installed recycling system despite notices.

The source said the fine to the amount of Rs 5,000 to 15,000 would be imposed and the fine would be adjusted into Wasa bills.

The source explained the challans would be forwarded to Wasa magistrate over non-payment of fine.

He said maximum steps were being taken to preserve water for next generation.

He said there was ban on sprinkling water at roads, outside home and commercial buildings while an awareness campaign through pamphlets and media would also be launched to sensitize citizens to the importance of water.

He said Wasa was working with slogan ''Water is life'' and added that there was no concept of life on earth without water. He said pending dues on Wasa defaulters including government and private departments had reached about Rs 1 billion and added 400 challans were sent to Wasa magistrate this month.