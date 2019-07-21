close
Mon Jul 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
July 22, 2019

Three hotel managers booked over violating Marriage Act

National

A
APP
July 22, 2019

FAISALABAD: Police have registered cases against managers of three hotels/marriage halls on the charges of violating Marriage Act.

According to police spokesman, City Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shumaila Manzoor inspected marriage halls, restaurants and hotel and found three hotels violating the Marriage Act. On the report of the AC, police booked hotel managers Ashfaq, Imtiaz and Aslam.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan