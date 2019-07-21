Three hotel managers booked over violating Marriage Act

FAISALABAD: Police have registered cases against managers of three hotels/marriage halls on the charges of violating Marriage Act.

According to police spokesman, City Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shumaila Manzoor inspected marriage halls, restaurants and hotel and found three hotels violating the Marriage Act. On the report of the AC, police booked hotel managers Ashfaq, Imtiaz and Aslam.