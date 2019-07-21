UET announces entrance test result

LAHORE: University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore, on Sunday announced the result of the entrance test for admissions in BSc engineering and BSc engineering technology programmes in UET, Lahore, its affiliated colleges and other engineering institutions

According to a UET spokesperson, the entrance test carried total 400 marks in which Faiq Irfan Rashid from Lahore grabbed first position by securing 336 marks, Abdul Saboor from Lahore secured second position with 313 marks and Arham Farooq from Multan bagged third position with 308 marks.

The spokesperson said the test was held simultaneously at 13 centres established all over Punjab and more than 46,000 candidates appeared in it against total 2,500 seats in UET main campus and its affiliated colleges. The weightage of marks obtained in entrance test is 30 per cent while the weightage of FSC marks is 70 per cent for admission. The candidates who succeeded in the test would be able to get prospectus after the result of Intermediate Part-II. The university has uploaded the results on its website https://admission.uet.edu.pk.