Two sisters die in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: Two sisters died in a road accident at Head Muhammadwala on Sunday.
According to Rescue 1122, five members of a family were riding a motorcycle when a truck hit them, leaving 11-year-old Khadija and her sister 18-year-old Kajal dead on the spot, while their father Nasir and two sisters Pathani Mai and Nafeesa wounded critically. The injured were shifted to Nishtar hospital.
MULTAN: Two sisters died in a road accident at Head Muhammadwala on Sunday.
According to Rescue 1122, five members of a family were riding a motorcycle when a truck hit them, leaving 11-year-old Khadija and her sister 18-year-old Kajal dead on the spot, while their father Nasir and two sisters Pathani Mai and Nafeesa wounded critically. The injured were shifted to Nishtar hospital.