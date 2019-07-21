Two sisters die in road accident

MULTAN: Two sisters died in a road accident at Head Muhammadwala on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, five members of a family were riding a motorcycle when a truck hit them, leaving 11-year-old Khadija and her sister 18-year-old Kajal dead on the spot, while their father Nasir and two sisters Pathani Mai and Nafeesa wounded critically. The injured were shifted to Nishtar hospital.