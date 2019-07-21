Clothing brands affecting local tailors

ISLAMABAD: With surge in clothing brands and their retailers in every shopping mall and market, traditional business of local tailors was suffering in terms of grabbing customers especially female regular clients.

Over the years, all the fashion trends during festivities and cultural events catered by local tailors were now being accommodated by national and international clothing brands.

Nasir Shehzad, owner of one of oldest tailoring shops in Abpara market, said these brands were affecting their clients at alarming level.

“We’ve had a number of female regulars since years at our shop but with increasing brands retailers, our customers go to these shops instead of coming to us”, he said.

He said he had three shops but with a reduced amount of work he had to rent one of his shops to a vendor. “In these economic conditions, it was getting difficult to pay bills and salaries to my workers with the amount of work we were getting. So I abandoned my tailoring shop to recover from the deficit”, he added.

Ahsan Naqash, branch manager of local clothing brand in a Mall told reporters that tailors working for them sit in their factory outlets in main cities like Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad.

He said they were the main work force behind the business, however, he was unable to give wages details and specific number of tailors working for them as per management’s policy.

This trend was not only confided to women shopper but men also seemed to be benefited by the brands and their sales.