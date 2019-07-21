‘Civil-military leadership on same page for protection of national interest’

LAHORE: Governor Ch. Mohammad Sarwar has said the political and military leadership are on the same page for protection of national interest.

He was talking to a delegation comprising of PTI leader Zubair Niazi and Saqib Sandhu here on Sunday. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a delegation comprising civil-military leadership will argue the case of Pakistan in the best possible manner. Pak-US relations, based on mutual interest, are indispensable for the whole region, he added. He said, “We are pursuing trade instead of aid in the US tour of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The whole nation salutes martyred Hawaldar Manzoor Abbasi who embraced martyrdom on the Line of Control. Terrorism in Dera Ismail Khan is condemnable and manifests a cowardly mentality of terrorists.”