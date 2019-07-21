Hot, humid weather predicted

LAHORE: Met officials said that seasonal low lay over western Balochistan. Weak moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating the central parts of the country.

They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower/windstorm (with few heavy falls) is expected at isolated places in Zhob, Kalat, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Hazara, Lahore, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

On Sunday, rainfall was recorded in a number of cities, including Muzaffarabad (City 39mm, A/P 23), Kotli, 6, Rawalakot, 2, Balakot, 25, Kakul, 2, Murree, 3, Zhob, 13, Khuzdar, 3, Barkhan, Kalat 1 and Mithi, 2mm. Highest temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where the mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore it was 36°C and minimum was 24.3°C.