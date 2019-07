YDA asks Punjab CM to help recover Rs500m from ex-CM, minister

LAHORE: The Young Doctors Association (YDA), Pakistan, has demanded Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to help recover Rs500 million damages from his predecessor and former Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif and ex-Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique for registering a “fake” FIR under Section 302 against eight doctors of Mayo Hospital.

It said the Punjab government, at the behest of the former CM and health minister, had lodged a murder case against doctors for their alleged negligence resulting in the death of a child in July 2012, which ultimately could not be proved against them. In a statement, YDA Secretary General Dr Salman Kazmi said that the father of the child, who was the petitioner, had accepted his mistake and admitted that the former provincial government authorities forced him to lodge a case against the doctors. He pleaded guilty to libel charges but expressed his inability to pay the damages worth of Rs500 million to the doctors.

Therefore, Dr Salman Kazmi urged Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to help them recover damages worth Rs500 million from former Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif and ex-Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique so that no government could ever dare implicate doctors in fake cases in future.