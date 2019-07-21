Pakistan Stability Conference: Conventional school education at seminaries lauded

LAHORE: Political and religious organisations while lauding the promotion of conventional school education at seminaries welcomed examinations of conventional school education at seminaries under Federal Education Board. Different religious and political organisations with mutual consent issued joint declaration at "Pakistan Stability Conference" here Friday, which was held under the aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council. The declaration announced supporting conventional school education at seminaries of Wafaqul Masajid and Madaris.

The conference announced strengthening and supporting Masajid and Madaris at every forum. It also praised the PTI government’s decision to link seminaries’ registration with education ministry and also welcomed examinations of conventional school education for students of seminaries under Federal Board.

Pakistan Ulema Council chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi presided over the conference while key participants of the conference included Allama Tahirul Hassan, Maulana Shakilur Rehman, Maulana Haq Nawaz Khalid, Qari Kalimullah, Maulana Abu Bakar Shah, Maulana Umar Jami and Maulana Izharul Haq. Joint declaration issued at the conference also underlined that national unity was a must for economic stability of Pakistan. The conference also welcomed stance of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to support and strengthen Madaris and Masajid at every forum. It demanded the prime minister raise voice for the oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine and on the prevailing issues of Pak-Afghan and Pak-India in meeting with US President Donald Trump during his US visit.