215 criminals held in Islamabad

Islamabad: The Islamabad police have arrested 215 gangsters during last week and recovered looted items worth more than Rs13.30 million from them, the police spokesman said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed directed all police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrests. ‘

Owing these efforts, 35 dacoity/robbery and car lifting cases were traced and 43 persons were arrested besides recovery of looted items Rs10 million including gold ornaments from them.

Police also arrested 14 absconders during the same period while 25 persons were held for involvement in bootlegging as well as drug peddling activities and 4.905 kilogram hashish, 2.450 kilogram heroine 329 wine bottles were recovered from them.

Police also arrested 35 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 31 pistols, 4 Kalashnikov and 203 rounds from them while five gamblers were also arrested. Moreover, police nabbed 93 other accused for their alleged involvement in cases of various natures.

While reviewing this performance, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated it and said that criminal elements would not to be spared and those involved in anti-social activities would have to face action as per law.