No-trust resolutions: Senate session summoned on Aug 1

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday summoned the Senate to meet for a regular session on August 01 to deal with the no-trust resolutions initiated against Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Salim Mandviwala.

A statement issued by the Senate Secretariat said that in pursuance of the summary sent by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs for summoning of session of the Senate for taking up motions for leave to move resolutions for removal of chairman and deputy chairman Senate, the President of Pakistan, in exercise of powers under clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, has summoned Senate to meet Thursday, August 01, 2019 at 2:00pm.

The regular session has been summoned a day after Sanjrani summoned a requisitioned session, on the application of the combined opposition, for Tuesday. However, he has maintained in the letter, he wrote to parliamentary leaders of opposition parties that no-trust motions could not be taken up in a requisitioned session. For it, they would have to wait for a regular session. However, the opposition insists that such motions could be entertained in a requisitioned session.

“There is a possibility that the Senate chairman may withdraw the notification on summoning the Senate session on the basis of opposition’s requisition, if they wrote to him, after the regular session has been summoned,” parliamentary sources maintained. Needless to say, there may not be any significance now of the requisitioned session.

Interestingly, there was no word regarding the agenda to be taken up during the requisitioned session in the notification, issued Saturday by the Senate Secretariat.

Since Sanjrani and Mandviwala face no-trust motion threats, any member of the Senate can be named to preside over the session, to be keenly-awaited by the combined opposition as well as the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its allied parties in the Upper House of the Parliament.

“The possibility of taking up the two resolutions, one moved against Sanjrani and the other by PTI and its allies against Mandviwala can be taken up same day. Both were elected last year in March as chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate.

It is widely believed that the joint opposition with its 60-plus senators in the 104-member Senate was set to remove Sanjrani and get elected Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo as new chairman of the House, if nothing dramatic happens; the chances of which are quite remote.

The chances of the PTI and its partners in the House seeing their no-trust resolution getting through successfully for removal of Mandviwala are not promising in the given situation.