Bungling quake victims fund like ‘feeding on corpses’: Shahbaz

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday directed the NAB to produce Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz on the next hearing on August 1 in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

As the hearing commenced on Saturday, duty judge Waseem Akhtar inquired the NAB prosecutor where is Hamza Shahbaz. On this, he informed the court that Hamza was on a physical remand in the money laundering and assets beyond means case. The prosecutor said the investigation officer of the case didn’t get any court orders regarding the production of Hamza Shahbaz.

The counsel of Hamza intervened, saying that on the last hearing, the court had clearly ordered production of Hamza in this case. The counsel said the NAB intentionally violated court orders.

Meanwhile, the PML-N president who is also a nominated accused in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case came into dock and said Hamza was due but the NAB didn’t produce him. He said he respected the law but sometimes couldn’t attend court proceedings due to back pain.

Interestingly, Shahbaz Sharif delivered a speech in the courtroom regarding a Daily Mail story. He said stealing from earthquake victims money is like “feeding on corpses”. He said allegations in the British newspaper against him were absurd, false and baseless. “I have written a letter to the prime minister, inquiring where the NAB was when the alleged money-laundering was taking place by an official working for the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA),” Shahbaz said and added Naveed Akram did corruption and “our government arrested him and his son even the females of Akram’s family were arrested”.

“It was painful for me that women got arrested but I took action for the sake of the country,” Shahbaz said and questioned why the fictitious story got published. He said the story brought a bad name for the country. He said if he had committed any corruption, ERRA officials should also have been presented in the court as well.

On this, the court remarked that he (Shahbaz) should talk on the case pending before the court instead of talking on ERRA issue. Shahbaz replied that he just wanted to say if he had done any corruption, the case should have been in the court.

The court directed the NAB to produce Hamza on the next hearing on August 1 and adjourned the case.