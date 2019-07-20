CDA recommends renaming roads in the name of prominent personalities

Islamabad : Capital Development Authority (CDA) has made recommendation for naming of three different roads of the federal capital in the name of prominent personalities, says a press release.

Recommendation of CDA Board would be submitted to committee established under Ministry of National History & Literary Heritage for consideration. These prominent personalities include Josh Malih Abadai, Jameel-ud-Din Aali and Hafeez Jilahnadhri.

The roads attributed to these personalities include Service Road (West), Sector D-12 as Josh Malih Abadi Road, Service Road (South), Sector D-12 as Jameel-ud-Din Aali Road and Service Road (East), Sector D-12, as Hafeez Jalandhri Road.

The concerned formation of the authority will install signboards of the newly named roads on the directions after formal approval from competent forum.

Josh Malih Abadai was prominent poet and was renowned for ‘ghazals’, ‘nazam’ and ‘marsias’. He also worked for Anjuman-i-Tarraqi-e-Urdu. He was awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz by the government. Commemorating the services of Josh Malih Abadai, CDA Board has recommended naming of Service Road (West), Sector D-12 as Josh Malih Abadi Road.

Jameel-Ud-Din Aali was a poet, critic, playwright, columnist, and scholar. Aali wrote many books as well as national songs. He was awarded Pride of Performance and also awarded ‘Hilal-e-Imtiaz’ by the government. In the honour of his services CDA Board has recommended naming of Service Road (South), D-12 as Jameel-ud-Din Aali Road.

Hafeez Jalandhri was an Urdu-language poet who wrote the lyrics for the National Anthem of Pakistan. Jalandhari actively participated in Pakistan Movement and used his writings to inspire people for the cause of Pakistan. In commemoration of his services CDA Board has recommended naming of Service Road (East), D-12, as Hafeez Jalandhri Road.

CDA had named the roads of the federal capital in the names of renowned personalities and heroes for the awareness of new generation about the eminent, legendry and outstanding services rendered by these heroes. Up-till now more than 100 roads of the federal capital have been named after prominent personalities in honour of their role in national cause.