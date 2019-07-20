BFA chief greets Faisal

LAHORE: President of Balochistan Football Association Abdul Rauf Notezai has congratulated AFC vice president Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat on being appointed as the chairperson of AFC Legal Committee for the third term.

He said Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat appointment is a matter of pride for Pakistan. Among the several committees in AFC, Legal Committee is the most important one. Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat has done a remarkable job at this position since 2011.

Rauf said: “He has been source of inspiration for the football community for so many years. I strongly hope that he will maintain his reputation as a true leader and keep working to add more value to the game of football, statutes and rules and regulations of AFC.” He added: “ Faisal’s positive and productive role at the international plate form will help Pakistan football in future as well. Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat expertise has always been beneficial for the football family in Asia and his appointment for the third term is acknowledgement of his services for the benefit of the game which makes the Pakistan Nation proud.”