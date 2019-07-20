Herman takes one-shot lead in Barbasol Golf

LOS ANGELES: Jim Herman credited “a good talking to” from US President Donald Trump with helping him lift his game enough to take the halfway lead Friday in the PGA Tour Barbasol Championship.

Herman, seeking a second US tour title to go with the Houston Open trophy he claimed in 2016, had eight birdies and a bogey in his seven-under 65 at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky. His second straight 65 put him on 130 -- one stroke in front of fellow American Bill Haas who carded a 66.

“Everything seems to be working this week, a nice changeup. I haven’t really been playing very well,” said Herman, who was an assistant club pro at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey in 2006-07 and has played numerous rounds with the US president.

That included one a couple of weeks ago, Herman said.

“I got some advice from someone pretty high up -- he gave me a good talking to and told me to use a different style if it’s not working.

“That was the president of the United States,” added Herman, just to clarify, and the changes he has since made to his putting are paying off.

“I’m rolling the ball great,” said Herman, who hasn’t had a top-10 finish since 2017. “I’m hitting a lot of greens and making some putts, that’s always a good combination.”

Haas followed his opening 65 with a 66 -- rolling in a 45-foot eagle at his penultimate hole, the par-five eighth.

David Toms carded a 64 to join a group of four players sharing third on 132, alongside D.J. Trahan, Kelly Kraft and Kramer Hickock -- who all shot 67.