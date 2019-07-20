Molinari disappointed by bittersweet Open title defence

PORTRUSH, United Kingdom: Francesco Molinari said the tame nature of his British Open title defence at Royal Portrush this week was “bittersweet”, after carding a third-round 72 to slip 10 shots adrift of the leaders.

The Italian came into the week with high hopes of becoming the first player to defend the Claret Jug successfully since Padraig Harrington in 2008, but has not got out of second gear in Northern Ireland.

“Obviously I would have liked to have a better defence of my title, but at the same time you realise that you don’t have the trophy but your name is still going to be on it,” he said.

“So, bittersweet for now, that’s all I can think.” Molinari had led the Masters heading into the final round in April earlier this year before being usurped by a resurgent Tiger Woods. And he admitted the extra expectations may have held him back. “I put too much pressure on me, especially the first day. But it’s understandable,” added the world number seven. “It’s not easy, obviously, especially the first time and having played well in other majors this year, obviously you come in with the high expectations.

“But you’ve seen it with Rory (McIlroy) and other guys. Golf is a funny game.”

Meanwhile American Kyle Stanley said he had not apologised for a “non-issue” after his playing partner Robert MacIntyre complained he had not shouted “fore” before his ball hit the mother of the Scot’s caddie at the British Open.

The incident on the 17th hole in Friday’s second round saw Stanley send his tee shot into the gallery, with it hitting the spectator on the hand. MacIntyre had said he told Stanley he “wasn’t happy” and that his rival “didn’t take it well at all” when confronted over not letting the crowd know the ball was heading in their direction.

“My two playing partners, my caddie, a couple of the volunteers or the marshals, even had them signalling it was going right,” Stanley said after his third-round 73 on Saturday.

“I mean, everyone to the right of that ball, they knew it was coming. “So to me it’s kind of a non-issue. I’m not really sure why he decided to make such an issue about it. I know it hit his caddie’s mom’s hands off the bounce, and that’s unfortunate.” World number 57 Stanley appeared bemused by the situation, saying he had never been involved in something like it before. He hit out at MacIntyre’s inexperience, with the 22-year-old playing in his maiden major at Royal Portrush.

“He’s a young player. I’ve been out here a while,” said Stanley, 31. “So I don’t feel the need to be schooled on the rules of golf or what to do when you hit a shot off line.”