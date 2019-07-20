close
Sun Jul 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 21, 2019

Nadeem Club advance in Yasin Cricket

Sports

LAHORE: Nadeem Memorial Club marched into the 2nd round of 35th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament after they beat Islampura Eaglets by 10 runs at the Dar Academy Ground on Saturday morning. Meanwhile, the match between Dar Club and Sabzazar Lions was washed out due to heavy rain on Saturday afternoon.

Scores: Nadeem Memorial Club 177/4 in 20 overs (Bilal Yousuf 65, Jabbar Ali 44, Waqas Hassan 35, M Usman 3/28). Islampura Eaglets 167/5 in 20 overs (M Azeem 30, Ahmed Rizwan 20, Niaz Ahmed 22, Noman Shokat 40(no), Hamad Sadaqat 2/25).

