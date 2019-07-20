NZ Reds to face WZ Whites in U-16 Cricket final today

LAHORE: North Zone Reds qualified for the final of ongoing LRCA Inter- Zonal UNDER-16 Cricket Tournament after beating West Zone Blues by 21 runs in a rain- affected second semifinal at LCCA Ground on Saturday.

Rana Arslan, who scored brilliant ton for victorious side, was declared man of the match. Final of the tournament is scheduled on Sunday between North Zone Reds and West Zone Whites at LCCA Ground Lahore when Shahrez Abdullah Khan, President LRCA, will be chief guest.

Scores of the semifinal: North Zone Reds 291/8 in 40 overs (Rana Arslan 102, M Naeem 88, Huzaifa Javed 3/15, Kashif Ali 2/39). West Zone Blues 96/3 in 16.3 overs (Hamza Nawaz 51). North Zone Reds won by 21 runs on better net run-rate basis.