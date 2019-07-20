close
Sun Jul 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 21, 2019

SL narrowly beat Pakistan in West Asia Baseball final

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 21, 2019

LAHORE: Sri Lanka narrowly defeated Pakistan 5-4 in the final of 14th West Asia Baseball Cup 2019 to retain the coveted title in Colombo on Saturday. However being the finalists, both Lanka and Pakistan qualified for the Asian Baseball Championship.

According to Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) whio is in Colombo for the event both teams showed spectacular game and after a tough competition Sri Lanka beat Pakistan 5-4 and won the tournament. After a tough competition Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 1 run in the ninth and last innings of the match. Sri Lanka got 1st, Pakistan 2nd, India 3rd, Iran 4th, Bangladesh 5th and Nepal got 6th positions.

For Pakistan Fazalur Rehman, Arsalan Jamshaid, Faqir Hussain and Sumair Zawar scored 1 run each. Pakistani High Commissioner in Sri Lanka Col Sajjad Ali, Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President PFB, were also present at the prize distribution ceremony after the final.

