PTI announces Sindh office-bearers

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday announced new office-bearers for its Sindh chapter.

According to a notification signed by Saifullah Khan Nyazee, the PTI chief organiser, a governing body had been formed in consultation with PTI Chairman Imran Khan to oversee the party in Sindh as per the power conferred on him by the Article V-4-2 of the party’s constitution.

A total of 14 new office-bearers for the PTI’s Sindh chapter were announced in the notification.

Haleem Adil Shaikh was made the party’s Sindh president while Mehfooz Usrani was given the post of the provincial secretary general. Shaikh is also the PTI’s parliamentary leader in the Sindh Assembly and an MPA from Karachi.

Jamal Siddiqui, another MPA from Karachi, was made the party’s provincial information secretary.

Sadaqat Jatoi was made the provincial senior vice-president while Papu Khan Chacharr and Agha Taimoor were made vice-presidents.

Syed Azharul Hasan, alias Qadri Bhai, was made the additional secretary-general while four deputy secretaries-general were also announced for various divisions. They included Tahir Shah for the Sukkur division, Raja Khan Jhakrani for the Larkana division, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah for the Mirpurkhas division, Inayat Hussain for the Shaheed Benazirabad division and Raja Khaiwand Bux Juhejo for the Hyderabad division. Arsalan Faisal Mirza was made the Sindh finance secretary of the PTI.