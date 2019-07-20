PML-N says PTI govt blindly following IMF policies

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is blindly following the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dictated policies and imposing heavy taxes on the poor people, which was resulting in closure of industries and businesses, and leading the country to a dead end.

At a meeting, chaired by PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif here on Saturday, the party leaders expressed serious concerns over victimisation of the opposition leaders in the name of accountability.

The meeting, held at the PML-N Model Town Secretariat, was also attended by central leadership of the party, warned against victimisation of the political opponents, especially the arrest of the Sharif family members, former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former Punjab minister Rana Sanaullah Khan.

The meeting condemned a raid at the house of Miftah Ismail, conducted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials in Karachi. The meeting also announced public meetings in all big cities on July 25 in connection with a black day observance against the “engineered polls”, which brought Imran Khan-led PTI into power.

Talking to the media after the meeting, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said the meeting termed the arrests and the NAB cases against the PML-N leadership an attempt to divert public attention from economic failure and the IMF slavery.

The meeting termed NAB the abbreviation of “Niazi Avenging Bureau”, adding that despite proving the accountability judge’s confessional video original by the Punjab forensic labs, the sentence the judge had awarded to Nawaz Sharif under blackmail was not quashed. He said the PML-N leadership had decided not to cow down before Imran government’s victimisation despite arrests and NAB cases. He said the party leadership decided to continue struggle to save masses from the government which was blindly enforcing the IMF agenda to suppress Pakistan’s economic growth.

Ahsan Iqbal said the PTI government had become a tool for extracting taxes from the poor masses and diverting them to the IMF debt-servicing. The meeting, added Ahsan, lamented that Imran Khan had burdened the nation with Rs7,000 billion fresh loans instead of tightening government’s own belt.

The meeting also warned the government against attempts to convert opposition’s majority in the Senate into minority to foil the no-confidence motion against Senate chairman. He said the opposition and the government enjoy 66 and 33 per cent members in Senate and if the government had any self-respect, it should tender resignation of its chairman.

The meeting noted that the PML-N government enhanced GDP to 5.8 per cent, reduced inflation to 3 per cent, brought 60 billion dollars investment from China and other countries, generated 11,000 megawatts of power, constructed 10,000-km long motorways and launched revolutionary infrastructure development in health, education and industrial sectors.

Ahsan said the meeting expressed concerns over imposition of curbs on the media through various methods, and ban and assaults on journalists.