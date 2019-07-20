Fazl discusses Senate no-trust, anti-govt strategy with Shahbaz

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Leader of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Maulana Fazlur Rehman, called on Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif, along with his party leaders on Saturday. Both sides discussed prevailing political situation in the country, especially the upcoming no-confidence movement against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani by the opposition parties. They also discussed the political strategy, evolved by the opposition parties at the multi-party conference (MPC) to counter the government victimisation of the opposition leadership, arrests and cases under the NAB laws.
