Khaqan Abbasi suffers from high uric acid, gallbladder infection

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PML-N Senior Vice President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi suffers from high uric acid in blood and infection in gallbladder.

He is in the custody of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and has to strictly follow the dietary plan prescribed by his physician. He has been on a special diet for more than 15 years.

He was admitted to a hospital in the United States early this year when he suddenly developed contagion in gallbladder during a visit.

Family sources told The News/Jang Saturday that Abbasi hadn’t asked for any undue favour from anyone since he was a dignified person. The history of his chronic ailment is documented and his physicians are treating him on a regular basis. Sometimes, both the problems reoccur simultaneously impacting his health and other body functions.

His sister Barrister Saadia Abbasi told this reporter that Abbasi was asking for the homemade food. It was a serious request that he made to the NAB court on Friday when he was produced for a remand. Saadia said her brother’s request should not have been turned down as he wasn’t even an undertrial. Such facility isn’t declined to the people implicated in white-collar offences and are at the investigation stage. Saadia said her brother was an upright person and he had served the country dedicatedly and selflessly.

He has been targeted for his political ideology. She maintained that no repression could detach him from the philosophy of Nawaz Sharif, as both had deep affection for the country and its people. She regretted that the leaders of a particular party were being victimised for their political views and exposing the follies of the rulers.