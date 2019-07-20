Pakistan hires lobbying firm to improve ties with US

WASHINGTON: Pakistan's Embassy here has hired a known lobbying firm to help advance the country's interests in the US. The agreement with the lobbying firm known as Holland & Knight was signed in presence of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the embassy on Friday. The firm was represented by Tom Reynolds, a leading Republican and former Congressman from New York. He will partner with other former members of Congress, former senior administration officials, Capitol Hill veterans and other professional experts, the embassy said in a statement. The Pakistani Embassy in the US had no lobbyist in the past six years. Both parties have not revealed the cost that Pakistani will pay for the lobbying services.