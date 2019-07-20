Pakistan to host Saarc Chief Justices Conference

ISLAMABAD: SAARCLAW has announced that Pakistan will host the 12th Saarc Chief Justices Conference and the 15th SAARCLAW Conference on September 14 and 15.The Chief Justices Conference will be hosted by Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, in Islamabad, says a press release.

SAARCLAW is an association of the legal communities of the eight Saarc countries. The Association through its flagship event, the SAARCLAW Conference, brings together the judiciary, practicing lawyers and legal academics to enhance the exchange of jurisprudence and ideas relating to legal concerns that are mutual to the member nations. The Conference is aimed at conducting comprehensive deliberations with a view to identifying and employing legal resources and recommendations for the socio-economic development of the South Asian region.

Mehmood Mandviwalla, President of SAARCLAW, announced that a strong delegation comprising of the superior judiciary, notable lawyers and leading academics from Saarc countries, is expected to participate in the Conference. Most notably, the chief justices and the attorneys general of the Saarc member nations, including of India, are expected to attend the Conference.